Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$21.00 to C$15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 9.4 %

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group stock traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 147,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.45. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$700.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

