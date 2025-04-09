Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 78.04% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$21.00 to C$15.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
