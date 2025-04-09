Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 4222539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $15,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

