Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.38). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

