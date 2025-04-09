Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 139,596 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $16,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 736,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 381,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,178,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,200,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PTCT. Scotiabank started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.77.

View Our Latest Report on PTCT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $66,783.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,301.50. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,059.15. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,501 shares of company stock worth $1,546,088 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.