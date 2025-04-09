Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,641 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Avery Dennison by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,428 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Avery Dennison by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 51,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $159.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

