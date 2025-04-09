Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 92,754 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 92,754 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

