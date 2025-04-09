Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,919 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

