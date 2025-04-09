Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 146,729 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 345.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,536,000 after acquiring an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $175,733.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,923,071.22. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,328 shares of company stock worth $736,987. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.86. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

