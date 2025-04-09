Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,705 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $170.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.