Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Textron by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,137,000 after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 274,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,014,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Textron by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $3,045,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

