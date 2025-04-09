Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.01 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 730,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 189,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 92,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $2,356,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 5.5 %

OLED opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.