Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $16.86 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $203.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

