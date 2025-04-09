Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $224.57 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.64 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.08.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

