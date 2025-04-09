Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $224.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -103.37 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $141.98 and a 12 month high of $304.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This trade represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

