Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 1,233,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,311,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99. The company has a market cap of C$538.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.21.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
