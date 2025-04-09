Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.51. 24,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 7,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

