Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amentum were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amentum by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Amentum by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amentum Price Performance

AMTM opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.32. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amentum to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

