American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Century Multisector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period.

MUSI opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68.

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

