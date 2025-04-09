Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 4423002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -270.59%.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 68.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.