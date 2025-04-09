Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 149076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,112,000 after buying an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,557,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,033,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,145 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

