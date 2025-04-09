Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WCN FY2025 Earnings

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.35 for the year. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

WCN opened at C$261.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$219.62 and a one year high of C$284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$270.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$259.02.

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 4,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$274.59, for a total value of C$1,153,266.71. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$270.76, for a total transaction of C$1,353,780.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,786.88. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,766 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,495. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

