Analysts Set Expectations for FibroBiologics Q1 Earnings

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for FibroBiologics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FibroBiologics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FBLG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FBLG opened at $0.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. FibroBiologics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

