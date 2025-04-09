Analysts Set GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) PT at $349.54

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-three have given a buy recommendation and four have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company.
GEV opened at $286.81 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.28.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.
GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
