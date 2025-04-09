Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Enterprise Group (E)

Enterprise Group (TSE: E) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/8/2025 – Enterprise Group was given a new C$2.30 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Enterprise Group was given a new C$2.30 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$2.80 to C$2.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of E opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.18. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.06 and a 1-year high of C$2.69.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

