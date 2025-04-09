Anuroop Duggal Buys 15,000 Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,450.00.

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$280.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. ATB Capital raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

