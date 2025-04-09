APG Asset Management N.V. Buys New Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 676,704 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,640,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,817,000 after buying an additional 524,496 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38,283.3% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 476,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 475,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.7415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

