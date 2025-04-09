APG Asset Management N.V. Has $29.25 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 414.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $29,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $183.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 52.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.