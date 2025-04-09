APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $40.56 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,267. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $149.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $216.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

