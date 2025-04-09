APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 194,901 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 557,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,901 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $48,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after buying an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 430,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

