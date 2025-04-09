APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Corning were worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This trade represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

