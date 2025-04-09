APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 427.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,751 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $55,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:PH opened at $523.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.41.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

