APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 102.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $30,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Xylem Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

