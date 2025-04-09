APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $652.88 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $728.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $636.50 and its 200 day moving average is $588.48.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.00.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total value of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This trade represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

