APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,947 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $12,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SITC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after purchasing an additional 675,190 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a net margin of 164.10% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

