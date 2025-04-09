APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,327 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.48 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

