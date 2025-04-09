APG Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,208 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 0.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $54,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,257,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,479,000 after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $348,249,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,482,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,969,000 after buying an additional 363,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This trade represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.43. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.29.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.