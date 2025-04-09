APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $5.21 Million Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,318,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 303,628 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 362,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

