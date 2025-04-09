APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $156.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $733.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.27, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

