APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 15,796 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

