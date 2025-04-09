APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases 57,660 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 6.4% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $837,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQR opened at $61.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $78.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.84%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.