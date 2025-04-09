APG Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,768 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 535.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 135,437 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,258 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,916,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.90.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $238.84 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.28 and a 200-day moving average of $287.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

