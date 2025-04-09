APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,689 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

APG Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $525.38.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.9 %

IT opened at $375.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

