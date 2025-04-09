Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $191.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.60. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after buying an additional 1,094,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.