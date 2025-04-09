Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 1606621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 14.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,590,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,465,000 after buying an additional 133,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $21,099,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 229,293 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

