Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $167.88 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $202.33. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Apple Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.08 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

