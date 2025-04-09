Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after purchasing an additional 163,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,964,000 after buying an additional 222,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,978,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,143,000 after buying an additional 947,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $171,149,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,315,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average of $70.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. The trade was a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

