Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

