Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,238 Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 12.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after buying an additional 333,606 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 57.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 770,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after buying an additional 281,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

WBS stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.50. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

