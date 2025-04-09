Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.33.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.62.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

