Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $361.04 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.92 and a fifty-two week high of $548.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.78. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

